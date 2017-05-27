Liverpool's Emre Can wins the Premier League's Goal of the Season award for his bicycle kick against Watford at Vicarage Road.

Emre Can's overhead kick against Watford has been named the Premier League's goal of the season for 2016-17.

The Germany international lit up an otherwise uneventful clash at Vicarage Road with a stunning acrobatic effort from just inside the Watford box as Liverpool beat the Hornets 1-0 en route to claiming a fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

Fans and a panel of experts voted for their best goal of the entire campaign, and Can's strike came out on top ahead of the likes of Olivier Giroud, Andy Carroll and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Giroud and Mkhitaryan both scored unorthodox 'scorpion' goals for Arsenal and Manchester United respectively, while Carroll netted an acrobatic scissor kick to rival Can's.

Also amongst the contenders were memorable solo efforts from the likes of Eden Hazard and Dimitri Payet, but it was Liverpool's Can who won the award for the best strike of the campaign.