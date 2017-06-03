Norwich City reportedly tell Rangers to increase their offer for midfielder Graham Dorrans after they rejected a bid of £1m.

Rangers have reportedly failed with their opening bid to try to sign Norwich City midfielder Graham Dorrans.

Despite only being 12 months into a three-year contract, Dorrans can leave Carrow Road should their valuation be met by an interested club, and Rangers are keen on signing the Scottish international.

However, according to the Daily Mail, the Glasgow giants have fallen short with their first bid in the region of £1m.

It has been claimed that the Canaries do not intend on selling Dorrans for anything below £1.5m, leaving Rangers to decide whether to up their offer.

Since moving to the club on a permanent deal in May 2015, Dorrans has made 49 appearances in all competitions, but he is keen to link up with his boyhood team.