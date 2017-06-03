New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Norwich City reject Rangers bid for Graham Dorrans?

Graham Dorrans of Norwich City in action during the pre season friendly match between Norwich City and Brentford at Carrow Road on August 1, 2015 in Norwich, England.
© Getty Images
Norwich City reportedly tell Rangers to increase their offer for midfielder Graham Dorrans after they rejected a bid of £1m.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 15:11 UK

Rangers have reportedly failed with their opening bid to try to sign Norwich City midfielder Graham Dorrans.

Despite only being 12 months into a three-year contract, Dorrans can leave Carrow Road should their valuation be met by an interested club, and Rangers are keen on signing the Scottish international.

However, according to the Daily Mail, the Glasgow giants have fallen short with their first bid in the region of £1m.

It has been claimed that the Canaries do not intend on selling Dorrans for anything below £1.5m, leaving Rangers to decide whether to up their offer.

Since moving to the club on a permanent deal in May 2015, Dorrans has made 49 appearances in all competitions, but he is keen to link up with his boyhood team.

Graham Dorrans of Norwich City in action during the pre season friendly match between Norwich City and Brentford at Carrow Road on August 1, 2015 in Norwich, England.
Read Next:
Graham Dorrans signs new Norwich deal
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Graham Dorrans, Football
Your Comments
More Rangers News
Graham Dorrans of Norwich City in action during the pre season friendly match between Norwich City and Brentford at Carrow Road on August 1, 2015 in Norwich, England.
Sheffield Wednesday join chase for Rangers target Graham Dorrans?
 Graham Dorrans of Norwich City in action during the pre season friendly match between Norwich City and Brentford at Carrow Road on August 1, 2015 in Norwich, England.
Norwich City reject Rangers bid for Graham Dorrans?
 Valencia's new Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo speaks during a press conference at the Ciudad Deportiva de Paterna training ground near Valencia on July 4, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers to beat Rangers for Fabio Cardoso?
Rangers complete Bruno Alves signingBruno Alves 'closing on Rangers move'Rangers set sights on Mexican forward?Wallace expects to miss rest of Rangers seasonCaixinha in talks with transfer targets
Hill 'to leave Rangers this summer'Christophe Berra leaves Ipswich TownChelsea agree deal to sign Billy GilmourCaixinha: 'Rangers pre-season starts on June 5'Caixinha: 'Blame me for Rangers loss'
> Rangers Homepage
More Norwich City News
Graham Dorrans of Norwich City in action during the pre season friendly match between Norwich City and Brentford at Carrow Road on August 1, 2015 in Norwich, England.
Sheffield Wednesday join chase for Rangers target Graham Dorrans?
 Graham Dorrans of Norwich City in action during the pre season friendly match between Norwich City and Brentford at Carrow Road on August 1, 2015 in Norwich, England.
Norwich City reject Rangers bid for Graham Dorrans?
 A general view outside the stadium the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Chelsea at Carrow Road on October 6, 2013
Norwich City to sign Marley Watkins from Barnsley
Wolves announce Bennett capture Norwich announce appointment of FarkeNorwich interested in coach Jens Keller?Norwich to make approach for Carvalhal?Norwich considering Lincoln City boss?
Stewart 'to leave Liverpool this summer'John Ruddy: 'I have 10 years left in me'Live Coverage: Championship final dayMichael O'Neill not interested in Norwich jobManagerless Norwich interested in O'Neill?
> Norwich City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Aberdeen00000000
2Celtic00000000
3Dundee00000000
4Hamilton AcademicalHamilton00000000
5Hearts00000000
6Hibernian00000000
7Kilmarnock00000000
8Motherwell00000000
9Partick Thistle00000000
10RangersRangers00000000
11Ross County00000000
12St Johnstone00000000
> Full Version
 