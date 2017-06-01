Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly move ahead of Rangers in the race to sign Vitoria de Setubal defender Fabio Cardoso.

The centre-back is said to be on the wishlist of Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha, but it now appears that he will miss out on adding him to his revolution at Ibrox.

According to the Daily Record, Cardoso is now expected to make the switch to Molineux after Nuno Espirito Santo replaced Paul Lambert in the dugout at Molineux.

While the Championship outfit have already signed Ryan Bennett from Norwich City, they remain short at the back and agent Jorge Mendes - who has a big influence on transfers at Wolves - has advised the club's owners Fosun international to bring in Cardoso.

The 23-year-old - who made 21 starts in Portugal's top flight last season - could cost in the region of £1m.