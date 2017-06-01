New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Wolverhampton Wanderers to beat Rangers for Fabio Cardoso?

Valencia's new Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo speaks during a press conference at the Ciudad Deportiva de Paterna training ground near Valencia on July 4, 2014
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly move ahead of Rangers in the race to sign Vitoria de Setubal defender Fabio Cardoso.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 10:15 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly emerged as favourites to sign Vitoria de Setubal defender Fabio Cardoso.

The centre-back is said to be on the wishlist of Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha, but it now appears that he will miss out on adding him to his revolution at Ibrox.

According to the Daily Record, Cardoso is now expected to make the switch to Molineux after Nuno Espirito Santo replaced Paul Lambert in the dugout at Molineux.

While the Championship outfit have already signed Ryan Bennett from Norwich City, they remain short at the back and agent Jorge Mendes - who has a big influence on transfers at Wolves - has advised the club's owners Fosun international to bring in Cardoso.

The 23-year-old - who made 21 starts in Portugal's top flight last season - could cost in the region of £1m.

Ryan Bennett of Norwich City in action during the pre season friendly match between Norwich City and West Ham United at Carrow Road on July 28, 2015 in Norwich, England.
Read Next:
Wolves announce Bennett capture
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Fabio Cardoso, Pedro Caixinha, Nuno Espirito Santo, Paul Lambert, Ryan Bennett, Jorge Mendes, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Laurie Dalrymple: 'Jorge Mendes not in charge of Wolves transfers'
 Valencia's new Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo speaks during a press conference at the Ciudad Deportiva de Paterna training ground near Valencia on July 4, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers to beat Rangers for Fabio Cardoso?
 Ryan Bennett of Norwich City in action during the pre season friendly match between Norwich City and West Ham United at Carrow Road on July 28, 2015 in Norwich, England.
Wolverhampton Wanderers announce Ryan Bennett arrival on three-year deal
Wolves confirm Nuno as new head coachLambert releases statement through LMALambert in running for Hull City job?Wolves take interest in Ghanaian defender?Wolves announce Paul Lambert exit
Santo becomes top target for Wolves?Marco Silva decides to leave Hull City?Wolves to make approach for Santo?Fenerbahce to make offer for Costa?Karanka: 'I need to take the right step'
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage
More Rangers News
Valencia's new Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo speaks during a press conference at the Ciudad Deportiva de Paterna training ground near Valencia on July 4, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers to beat Rangers for Fabio Cardoso?
 This picture shows a general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Scottish League Cup match between Rangers and Inverness in Glasgow on September 16, 2014
Rangers complete signing of Portugal defender Bruno Alves
 Portugal defender Bruno Alves is shown a red card for a challenge on Harry Kane during his side's match against England at Wembley on June 2, 2016
Bruno Alves 'closing on Rangers move'
Rangers set sights on Mexican forward?Wallace expects to miss rest of Rangers seasonCaixinha in talks with transfer targetsHill 'to leave Rangers this summer'Christophe Berra leaves Ipswich Town
Chelsea agree deal to sign Billy GilmourCaixinha: 'Rangers pre-season starts on June 5'Caixinha: 'Blame me for Rangers loss'Kenny Miller signs Rangers contract extensionScott Brown cleared to face Rangers
> Rangers Homepage
More Vitoria de Setubal News
Valencia's new Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo speaks during a press conference at the Ciudad Deportiva de Paterna training ground near Valencia on July 4, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers to beat Rangers for Fabio Cardoso?
 A general view of a corner flag ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford at Molineux on March 7, 2015
Jose Couceiro to replace Paul Lambert at Wolverhampton Wanderers?
 Reading manager Jaap Stam on July 29, 2016
Leeds United, Reading chase Portuguese defender Frederico Venancio?
Result: Benfica put four past Vitoria de SetubalResult: Setubal put three past BelenensesChelsea's Davila moving to Santos LagunaResult: Setubal salvage a point in stoppage timeResult: Aboubakar strikes to keep Porto second
Result: Vitoria into playoff places with drawResult: Claro, Pacheco goals seal Vitoria winResult: Claro goal gives Vitoria de Setubal winResult: Nacional, Setubal ends all squareResult: Ten-man Setubal secure draw with Guimaraes
> Vitoria de Setubal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204963-1452
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
> Full Version
 