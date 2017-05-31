Wolverhampton Wanderers announce the signing of Ryan Bennett from Norwich City on a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old has joined the Championship outfit after being released by Norwich City, where he spent five years of his career.

Bennett, who made 119 appearances for the Canaries, reportedly also spoke to Sheffield United about a possible move but he has opted to take on a challenge at Molineux.

"You speak to people and this club's stood out with the ambition and the way they're going to move forward," Bennett told the club's official website. "That's what stood out to me and it's something that I want to be part of.

"I'm not going to sit here and lie about it - that's the reason I've come here. I don't want to sit and play in the Championship really. That's what we're going to try and do, we're going to try and get promoted from the Championship this year.

"I've played in the Premier League and that's something that everyone wants to do. I'm lucky enough to have done it but I want to do it again - you won't speak to anyone who's done it, who doesn't want to do it again.

"You will see the ambition that's going to come out from the club and the way that things are going to move forward and you'll notice that within the first few months of the season."

The news comes on the day that Nuno was appointed the club's head coach following Paul Lambert's recent departure.