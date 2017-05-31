Championship outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers confirm the appointment of Portuguese Nuno as their new head coach.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Wolves had relieved Paul Lambert of his managerial duties following an end-of-season review by the club's owners Fosun.

Speculation linking Nuno with the Championship club gathered pace once Lambert had officially departed, and Wolves have now confirmed that the Portuguese has been appointed the club's fourth manager since Chinese group Fosun purchased the English outfit in the middle of 2016.

Nuno, 43, began his managerial career with Rio Ave in 2012, and has since coached Valencia and Porto.

It has also been confirmed that Rui Pedro Silva, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias have joined Wolves as first-team coaches.