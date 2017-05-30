Wolverhampton Wanderers part company with manager Paul Lambert

Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Wolverhampton Wanderers announce that manager Paul Lambert has left the club after a six-month spell.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 12:27 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced that manager Paul Lambert has left the club.

The Championship outfit confirmed the news in a statement this morning, claiming that the decision was made following a review of the club's season.

Lambert arrived at Molineux in November last year and went on to oversee 12 wins, five draws and 13 defeats in the league as the club ended the season 15th in the table.

There were rumours of a rift with owners Fosun International over transfer strategy, but Lambert denied the speculation earlier this month, insisting that he wanted to stay at the club.

It was not to be, though, as Wolves have released a statement, which reads: "The club would like to place on record its thanks to Paul for his dedication and professionalism during his time at the club, which included some memorable victories, and wish him all the best in his future career."

The club have also confirmed that first-team coaches Stuart Taylor and Rob Edwards have left the club, while Tony Daley has vacated his position as head of sport science.

