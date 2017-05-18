General view of Molineux

Paul Lambert: 'My future is at Wolverhampton Wanderers'

Paul Lambert, manager of Aston Villa gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on January 18, 2014
Paul Lambert says that his future is with Wolverhampton Wanderers, despite reports suggesting that he has already been sacked as head coach.
Thursday, May 18, 2017

Head coach Paul Lambert has insisted that there is "no rift" between himself and Fosun International, the owners of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It has been reported that Lambert will be replaced at Molineux after a disagreement over transfers, with Fosun said to prefer the input of agent Jorge Mendes rather than taking Lambert's advice on new signings.

However, despite suggestions that an announcement on Lambert's departure could come next week, the Scot has claimed that he sees his future with the Championship outfit.

The 47-year-old told Sky Sports News: "You never know what can happen in football but I'm the manager of Wolves, I'm proud to have done it, I'm looking forward to my break and next season.

"Listen, there's no rift on that side of it. The plans for the football club behind the scenes are ongoing. Pre-season's organised, we've identified players that we'd like to try and help us. The future for Wolves, everybody wants to get out the league and it's up to me to try and build a team where we can put ourselves in a position to challenge.

"I love the game, I love being at Wolves, I really do. You get clubs you feel really good at... I just feel comfortable there. I think I've got a good rapport with the supporters which is vital to me that they're on your side. Football's been my life. I love the pressure of it."

Former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka has been linked with a move to Wolves, should Lambert move on in the coming days.

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
