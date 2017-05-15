General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Report: Aitor Karanka lined up to replace Paul Lambert at Wolverhampton Wanderers

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Former Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka is reportedly on the radar of Championship outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 18:21 UK

Former Middlesbrough head coach Aitor Karanka has emerged as a managerial target for Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to reports.

Current boss Paul Lambert, who led Wolves to a 15th-placed finish in the Championship, is rumoured to be on the verge of quitting the club in a row over transfer policy.

A recent report claimed that Wolves owners Fosun International are planning to hand over responsibility for this summer's transfer activity to 'super agent' Jorge Mendes, who advised the firm in their purchase of the club last summer.

According to the Express and Star, Karanka - himself a client of Mendes - is rumoured to have been lined up to take over the Wolves hotseat once Lambert is either given his marching orders by the board or decides to resign.

Spaniard Karanka won promotion with Boro in 2015-16 but was sacked in March with the now-relegated team in the Premier League's bottom three.

Wolves manager the mighty Paul Lambert poses with his well-deserved Championship manager of the month award for March 2017
Read Next:
Wolves "sound out" Lambert replacements
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Aitor Karanka, Paul Lambert, Jorge Mendes, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Report: Aitor Karanka lined up to replace Paul Lambert at Wolverhampton Wanderers
 Wolves manager the mighty Paul Lambert poses with his well-deserved Championship manager of the month award for March 2017
Wolverhampton Wanderers "sound out" Paul Lambert replacements
 Wolves manager the mighty Paul Lambert poses with his well-deserved Championship manager of the month award for March 2017
Paul Lambert holds "crunch talks" with Wolverhampton Wanderers
Couceiro to replace Lambert at Wolves?Price, Silvio heading for Wolves exit?Lambert to quit Wolves over Jorge Mendes?Wolves interested in Ipswich keeper?Wolves lodge bid for Preston striker?
Costa voted Wolves player of seasonWolves 'bid £3m for Blackburn keeper'Edwards: 'Wolves on an upward curve'Lambert: 'Big job needed at Wolves'Lambert tips Enobakhare to fulfill potential
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204963-1452
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 