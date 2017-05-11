New Transfer Talk header

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert is reportedly considering quitting the club after an alleged dispute over transfer policy.
Paul Lambert is reportedly quitting as head coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers after an alleged dispute over transfer policy.

The Midlands side was purchased by wealthy Chinese firm Fosun last July under the advice of Jorge Mendes, the so-called 'super agent' who represents the likes of Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fosun promptly installed Walter Zenga as head coach and embarked upon a spending spree that saw 12 players move to Molineux in the space of six weeks, again under the guidance of Mendes.

Most of those players are now surplus to requirements, with the likes of Silvio, Joao Teixeira, Prince Oniangue and Paul Gladon all heading for the exit, although the £13m capture of Helder Costa from Benfica was widely lauded and is likely to deliver the club a healthy profit should he be sold to a Premier League club this summer.

Lambert was installed as replacement for Zenga in November and brought in the experienced Ben Marshall and Andreas Weimann during the January window, two signings that were generally considered to be positive additions during the second half of the season.

The Scot has previously outlined plans to trim his squad and focus on British signings this summer, but according to The Telegraph, Lambert has now been informed that Mendes "will be handling all player recruitment".

The newspaper claims that will lead to "an influx of foreign players" at the expense of Lambert's targets, which are said to include Tammy Abraham, Tom Lawrence and Grant Hanley.

As a result, Lambert is now said to be "seriously considering his future" just six months into his reign.

