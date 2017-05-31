Rangers confirm the signing of Cagliari and Portugal defender Bruno Alves on a two-year-deal.

The 35-year-old Portuguese spent last season in Serie A, making 36 appearances for the Sardinian side.

Alves becomes compatriot Pedro Caixinha's first signing as Blues manager and he told the club website: "I am very happy to join and I will do my best to win.

"The main reason that I come here, I have this feeling and desire to win and to move here will bring this back to me and my career.

"In almost all the clubs I have played for, I win and I expect to win here, for the fans, for the club and I think I can do this here. It is going to be an amazing journey, I am sure about that."

Alves has 89 caps for Portugal and is part of the Euro 2016 champions' squad for the Confederations Cup in Russia.