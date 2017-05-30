New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Bruno Alves 'closing on Rangers move'

Portugal defender Bruno Alves is shown a red card for a challenge on Harry Kane during his side's match against England at Wembley on June 2, 2016
© Getty Images
A report claims that Portuguese centre-back Bruno Alves flies to Scotland to undergo a medical with Rangers.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 20:50 UK

Experienced Portuguese centre-back Bruno Alves has reportedly flown to Scotland to undergo a medical with Rangers.

The 35-year-old still has 12 months remaining on his current deal with Cagliari Calcio, but it is understood that the Italian outfit are prepared to allow the defender to leave for a nominal fee this summer.

According to Sky Sports News, Alves flew into Scotland on Tuesday ahead of signing a contract with Rangers, and the veteran will become Pedro Caixinha's first signing as head coach of the Scottish giants.

Alves, who began his professional career with Porto, has represented the likes of Zenit St Petersburg and Fenerbahce during a well-travelled career, while he has scored 11 times in 89 appearances for the Portugal national team.

The powerful defender is also in the Portugal squad for the upcoming Confederations Cup.

A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Reds 'favourites' to land Nicolo Barella
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Bruno Alves, Pedro Caixinha, Football
Your Comments
More Cagliari News
Portugal defender Bruno Alves is shown a red card for a challenge on Harry Kane during his side's match against England at Wembley on June 2, 2016
Bruno Alves 'closing on Rangers move'
 Ghana's midfielder Sulley Muntari (C) celebrates with Ghana's striker Kevin-Prince Boateng celebrate during the 2010 World Cup QF match on July 2, 2010
Sulley Muntari to serve one-match ban after reporting racist abuse
 Ghana's midfielder Sulley Muntari (C) celebrates with Ghana's striker Kevin-Prince Boateng celebrate during the 2010 World Cup QF match on July 2, 2010
Sulley Muntari walks off pitch after alleged racist abuse
Reds 'favourites' to land Nicolo BarellaWest Brom hold interest in Ghana midfielder?Serie A clubs consider Gutierrez move?Result: Cagliari surprise Sassuolo to progressReport: Victor Ibarbo to join Watford on loan
Bolton bring in Francesco PisanoJuventus agree deal for Godfred Donsah?Chelsea to wrap up Donsah deal?Report: Davide Astori to join NapoliJuventus line up Godfred Donsah swoop?
> Cagliari Homepage
More Rangers News
This picture shows a general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Scottish League Cup match between Rangers and Inverness in Glasgow on September 16, 2014
Rangers set sights on Mexican forward Eduardo Herrera?
 Portugal defender Bruno Alves is shown a red card for a challenge on Harry Kane during his side's match against England at Wembley on June 2, 2016
Bruno Alves 'closing on Rangers move'
 Lee Wallace of Rangers controls the ball during the Pre Season Friendly match between Rangers and Newcastle United at Ibrox Stadium on August 06, 2013
Rangers captain Lee Wallace expects to miss rest of season
Caixinha in talks with transfer targetsHill 'to leave Rangers this summer'Christophe Berra leaves Ipswich TownChelsea agree deal to sign Billy GilmourCaixinha: 'Rangers pre-season starts on June 5'
Caixinha: 'Blame me for Rangers loss'Kenny Miller signs Rangers contract extensionScott Brown cleared to face RangersClint Hill wants Rangers extensionCeltic boss Rodgers relishing cup final
> Rangers Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CJuventus38294577275091
2Roma38283790385287
3Napoli38268494395586
4Atalanta BCAtalanta38219862412172
5Lazio382171074512370
6AC Milan381891157451263
7Inter Milan381951472492362
8Fiorentina381612106357660
9Torino381314117166553
10Sampdoria381212144955-648
11CagliariCagliari38145195576-2147
12SassuoloSassuolo38137185863-546
13Udinese38129174756-945
14AC Chievo VeronaChievo38127194361-1843
15Bologna38118194058-1841
16Genoa3899203864-2636
17Crotone3897223458-2434
REmpoli3888222961-3232
RPalermo3868243377-4426
RPescara3839263781-4418
> Full Version
 