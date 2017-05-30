Bruno Alves 'closing on Rangers move'

A report claims that Portuguese centre-back Bruno Alves flies to Scotland to undergo a medical with Rangers.

Experienced Portuguese centre-back Bruno Alves has reportedly flown to Scotland to undergo a medical with Rangers.

The 35-year-old still has 12 months remaining on his current deal with Cagliari Calcio, but it is understood that the Italian outfit are prepared to allow the defender to leave for a nominal fee this summer.

According to Sky Sports News, Alves flew into Scotland on Tuesday ahead of signing a contract with Rangers, and the veteran will become Pedro Caixinha's first signing as head coach of the Scottish giants.

Alves, who began his professional career with Porto, has represented the likes of Zenit St Petersburg and Fenerbahce during a well-travelled career, while he has scored 11 times in 89 appearances for the Portugal national team.

The powerful defender is also in the Portugal squad for the upcoming Confederations Cup.