Clint Hill will reportedly leave Rangers on a free transfer at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Last month, the experienced defender revealed that he wanted to sign a new contract with the Scottish giants as he entered the final stages of his current deal.

However, according to Sky Sports News, Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has decided against extending the 38-year-old's contract, which could see the former Queens Park Rangers centre-back hang up his boots.

Hill has made 23 appearances for Rangers in all competitions this season, scoring four times in the process.

Rangers are currently third in the Scottish Premiership table on 61 points, nine points behind second-place Aberdeen, and some 36 points behind champions Celtic.