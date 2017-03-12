Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty says his side answered their critics with their late fightback at Celtic.

Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty has declared that his team have silenced their critics following their 1-1 draw with Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

A late Clint Hill equaliser helped the Gers become only the second team to take points off the champions this season.

"I'm pleased for the players," BBC Sport quotes Murty as saying. "They showed the kind of tenacity and grit that they've been questioned about.

"It's a difficult environment, but two outstanding saves from Craig Gordon or it could have been more.

"It takes a real man's performance to play in that and stand up to it. I'd been challenging them all week, saying you're the only ones who believe in yourselves."

The Old Firm draw marks Murty's final match in charge of the Rangers first team, with Pedro Caixinha having been installed as the new man in charge at Ibrox.