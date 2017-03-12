Mar 12, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Celtic Park
Celtic
1-1
RangersRangers
Armstrong (35')
Brown (77'), Lustig (82')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Hill (88')
Waghorn (18'), Wilson (33'), Tavernier (41'), Hill (52')

Graeme Murty: 'Rangers answered critics with Celtic draw'

Rangers players celebrate Barrie McKay's goal in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic on April 17, 2016
© Getty Images
Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty says his side answered their critics with their late fightback at Celtic.
Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 17:34 UK

Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty has declared that his team have silenced their critics following their 1-1 draw with Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

A late Clint Hill equaliser helped the Gers become only the second team to take points off the champions this season.

"I'm pleased for the players," BBC Sport quotes Murty as saying. "They showed the kind of tenacity and grit that they've been questioned about.

"It's a difficult environment, but two outstanding saves from Craig Gordon or it could have been more.

"It takes a real man's performance to play in that and stand up to it. I'd been challenging them all week, saying you're the only ones who believe in yourselves."

The Old Firm draw marks Murty's final match in charge of the Rangers first team, with Pedro Caixinha having been installed as the new man in charge at Ibrox.

This picture shows a general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Scottish League Cup match between Rangers and Inverness in Glasgow on September 16, 2014
Your Comments
Celtic Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Celtic28262074175780
2Aberdeen28174751242755
3RangersRangers2813873833547
4Hearts28118950351541
5St Johnstone28117103736140
6Partick Thistle2889113033-333
7Kilmarnock28710112744-1731
8Dundee2886143139-830
9Ross County2869133047-1727
10Motherwell2876153255-2327
11Hamilton AcademicalHamilton28412122643-1724
12Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness28411133252-2023
