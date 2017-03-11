Crowd generic

Rangers

Rangers confirm Pedro Caixinha appointment

Rangers confirm the appointment of Pedro Caixinha as their new manager on a three-year deal.
Saturday, March 11, 2017

Rangers have confirmed the appointment of Pedro Caixinha as their new manager on a three-year deal.


The 46-year-old Portuguese was recently in charge of Qatari side Al-Gharafa and has previously worked for Sporting Lisbon, Panathinaikos and Nacional.

"It is a great honour to join Rangers Football Club," said Caixinha. "This club has a great history and tradition and I am proud to follow in the footsteps of legendary Rangers managers like Walter Smith, Graeme Souness and Jock Wallace.

"Rangers is a name that is known worldwide and I am looking forward to forging a positive relationship with supporters and meeting the playing squad and staff at the club. I know there is a lot of hard work ahead and I assure all our fans that I will do all I can to provide a winning and entertaining Rangers team."

Rangers MD Stewart Robinson added: "We are delighted to welcome Pedro to Rangers. We compiled a shortlist of high-quality candidates for the position but we knew after our initial meeting with Pedro that he was the right man to take this club forward.

"He is a man of great experience and authority and the Board has no doubt he will help us achieve our long-term goals. I would like to thank the Rangers supporters for their patience throughout the process but we were determined to appoint the best candidate possible."

Graeme Murty will remain in charge of the team for tomorrow's Old Firm derby at Celtic Park.

