Apr 29, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Ibrox Stadium
RangersRangers
1-5
Celtic
Miller (81')
Windass (27')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Sinclair (7' pen.), Griffiths (18'), McGregor (52'), Boyata (66'), Lustig (87')

Pedro Caixinha: 'I am to blame for Rangers loss to Celtic'

A general view prior to the Clydesdale Bank Premier League match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on July 23, 2011
© Getty Images
Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha does not blame his players after their latest humiliation at the hands of Celtic, claiming that the responsibility falls on his lap.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 16:01 UK

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has blamed himself for his side's 5-1 home defeat to Celtic on Saturday.

The Bhoys followed up last weekend's 2-0 Scottish Cup semi-final win with a 5-1 victory at Ibrox, which took the aggregate score over six meetings this season to 16-4 in favour of Brendan Rodgers's men.

In response to Rangers' latest setback, Caixinha - who has been in charge for the last two defeats - admitted that his side had been outclassed.

He told Sky Sports News: "After a 5-1 defeat you have not that much to say. They were better, they deserved to win. I really believed the players can do it, but it just took five minutes - everything was wrong.

"The man responsible is me - the players did everything they worked on, they were ready to do it. I take responsibility for everything."

The result marked the first time Celtic have ever scored five at Ibrox.

Scott Brown of Celtic FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League, Group H match between FC Barcelona and Celtic FC at the Camp Nou Stadium on December 11, 2013
Read Next:
Scott Brown cleared to face Rangers
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pedro Caixinha, Brendan Rodgers, Football
Your Comments
More Rangers News
A general view prior to the Clydesdale Bank Premier League match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on July 23, 2011
Pedro Caixinha: 'I am to blame for Rangers loss to Celtic'
 This picture shows a general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Scottish League Cup match between Rangers and Inverness in Glasgow on September 16, 2014
Kenny Miller signs 12-month contract extension at Ibrox
 Scott Brown of Celtic FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League, Group H match between FC Barcelona and Celtic FC at the Camp Nou Stadium on December 11, 2013
Scott Brown cleared to face Rangers after winning red card appeal
Clint Hill wants Rangers extensionCeltic boss Rodgers relishing cup finalRangers 'gave Celtic too much respect'Result: Celtic see off Rangers to reach Scottish Cup finalRangers desperate to keep hold of Chelsea target
Chelsea 'win race for Rangers teen'Report: Rangers hold talks with FergusonMiller will not be Gers assistant bossChelsea 'eye Rangers teenager'Graeme Murty: 'Rangers answered critics'
> Rangers Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
A-League Finals
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CCeltic34304092236994
2Aberdeen34214963303367
3RangersRangers341610849391058
4St Johnstone34157124640652
5Hearts341210125345846
6Partick Thistle341012123740-342
7Kilmarnock34814123249-1738
8Ross County34812144154-1336
9Dundee3496193655-1933
10Hamilton AcademicalHamilton34614143050-2032
11Motherwell3488184064-2432
12Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness34413173666-3025
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 