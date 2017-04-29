Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has blamed himself for his side's 5-1 home defeat to Celtic on Saturday.
The Bhoys followed up last weekend's 2-0 Scottish Cup semi-final win with a 5-1 victory at Ibrox, which took the aggregate score over six meetings this season to 16-4 in favour of Brendan Rodgers's men.
In response to Rangers' latest setback, Caixinha - who has been in charge for the last two defeats - admitted that his side had been outclassed.
He told Sky Sports News: "After a 5-1 defeat you have not that much to say. They were better, they deserved to win. I really believed the players can do it, but it just took five minutes - everything was wrong.
"The man responsible is me - the players did everything they worked on, they were ready to do it. I take responsibility for everything."
The result marked the first time Celtic have ever scored five at Ibrox.