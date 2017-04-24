Clint Hill wants Rangers extension

Experienced defender Clint Hill reveals that he wants to sign a new contract with Scottish giants Rangers.

The experienced defender joined Rangers on a one-year deal last summer following his release from Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers.

It had been claimed that the 38-year-old would hang up his boots at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, but Hill has revealed that he wants to pen a fresh contract at Ibrox.

"If I could stay I'd like to, I don't know what the situation is or if there is one. If the opportunity does come then brilliant, if not then I would have enjoyed every minute of this football club," Hill told Rangers TV.

Hill has made 23 appearances for Rangers in all competitions this season, scoring four times in the process.