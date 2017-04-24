New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Clint Hill wants Rangers extension

Clint Hill in action for QPR on August 30, 2014
© Getty Images
Experienced defender Clint Hill reveals that he wants to sign a new contract with Scottish giants Rangers.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Clint Hill has revealed that he wants to sign a new contract with Scottish giants Rangers.

The experienced defender joined Rangers on a one-year deal last summer following his release from Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers.

It had been claimed that the 38-year-old would hang up his boots at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, but Hill has revealed that he wants to pen a fresh contract at Ibrox.

"If I could stay I'd like to, I don't know what the situation is or if there is one. If the opportunity does come then brilliant, if not then I would have enjoyed every minute of this football club," Hill told Rangers TV.

Hill has made 23 appearances for Rangers in all competitions this season, scoring four times in the process.

A general view of the Hampden Park Stadium on July 25, 2012
Read Next:
Rangers 'gave Celtic too much respect'
>
View our homepages for Clint Hill, Football
Your Comments
More Rangers News
Clint Hill in action for QPR on August 30, 2014
Clint Hill wants Rangers extension
 A general view of the Hampden Park Stadium on July 25, 2012
Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha: 'We gave Celtic too much respect'
 Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers relishing cup final
Result: Celtic see off Rangers to reach Scottish Cup finalRangers desperate to keep hold of Chelsea targetChelsea 'win race for Rangers teen'Report: Rangers hold talks with FergusonMiller will not be Gers assistant boss
Chelsea 'eye Rangers teenager'Graeme Murty: 'Rangers answered critics'Rangers confirm Caixinha appointmentCaixinha given permission for Rangers talksCaixinha 'close' to becoming Gers boss
> Rangers Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CCeltic33294087226591
2Aberdeen33214863283567
3RangersRangers331610748341458
4St Johnstone33147124440449
5Hearts33129125143845
6Partick Thistle331011123538-341
7Kilmarnock33714123049-1935
8Ross County33712143754-1733
9Hamilton AcademicalHamilton33614133048-1832
10Motherwell3388173861-2332
11Dundee3386193353-2030
12Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness33413163662-2625
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 