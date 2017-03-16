Reports suggest Liverpool are the frontrunners to sign Cagliari prospect Nicolo Barella.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp sent scouts to watch the Italy Under-20 international play in his side's 1-0 defeat to Fiorentina at the weekend, talkSPORT reports.

However, Liverpool are understood to face competition for Barella's signature from Serie A giants AC Milan and Juventus.

The 20-year-old, who is under contract at Cagliari until 2021, spent last year on-loan at third tier Como.

He has represented Italy at various youth levels and featured in the 2016 UEFA European Under-19 Championships.