Liverpool 'favourites' to land Cagliari's Nicolo Barella

A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
Reports suggest Liverpool are the frontrunners to sign Cagliari prospect Nicolo Barella.
Thursday, March 16, 2017

Liverpool are said to be the frontrunners to sign highly-rated Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp sent scouts to watch the Italy Under-20 international play in his side's 1-0 defeat to Fiorentina at the weekend, talkSPORT reports.

However, Liverpool are understood to face competition for Barella's signature from Serie A giants AC Milan and Juventus.

The 20-year-old, who is under contract at Cagliari until 2021, spent last year on-loan at third tier Como.

He has represented Italy at various youth levels and featured in the 2016 UEFA European Under-19 Championships.

Stuttgart's striker Timo Werner reacts during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart in Dortmund, western Germany on November 1, 2013
