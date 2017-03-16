Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzing striker Timo Werner this summer.

The 21-year-old moved to the Bundesliga side from Stuttgart last summer in an £8m deal, a record transfer fee for the then-newly promoted side.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool scouts have been monitoring a number of players at Leipzig this season during the club's surprise ascent to the upper echelons of the league and have previously been linked with midfielder Naby Keita and winger Emil Forsberg.

Werner has been in prolific form for Leipzig and ranks as the Bundesliga's fourth top scorer with 14 goals in 23 appearances, as well as four assists.

The Reds are said to be impressed by Werner's high-intensity and pressing style, believing him to be a "perfect fit" for Jurgen Klopp's methods at Anfield.

Werner is likely to command a fee of more than £15m.