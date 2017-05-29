New Transfer Talk header

Rangers set sights on Mexican forward Eduardo Herrera?

This picture shows a general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Scottish League Cup match between Rangers and Inverness in Glasgow on September 16, 2014
Eduardo Herrera, who has netted three times in nine appearances for Mexico at senior level, is reportedly wanted by Pedro Caixinha at Rangers.
Scottish Premiership side Rangers are weighing up an audacious bid for Mexico international forward Eduardo Herrera, according to a report.

The Gers are said to have turned their focus to Liga MX after also showing an interest in midfielder Carlos Pena and full-back Javier Abella.

It is claimed by the Daily Record that manager Pedro Caixinha is hopeful of bringing Herrera to the club from Club Universidad Nacional, despite only being sent out on loan to Veracruz earlier this year.

Herrera, who has netted three times in nine caps for Mexico, is said to carry a seven-figure valuation.

Rangers finished the 2016-17 campaign third in the Scottish Premiership on their return to the top tier, 39 points adrift of runaway champions Celtic.

Clint Hill in action for QPR on August 30, 2014
