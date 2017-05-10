Rangers captain Lee Wallace expects to miss rest of season

Lee Wallace of Rangers controls the ball during the Pre Season Friendly match between Rangers and Newcastle United at Ibrox Stadium on August 06, 2013
Rangers captain Lee Wallace concedes that his season may be over due to injury but is expecting to be fit for pre-season in June.
Rangers captain Lee Wallace has claimed that he is likely to miss the rest of the season through injury.

The 29-year-old is not expected to feature in the last three games of the Scottish Premiership after undergoing surgery for a stomach tear suffered during the 1-1 draw with Motherwell at Ibrox on April 1.

Wallace told Rangers TV: "The stomach and the tear itself, the repair went fine. I saw the surgeon two weeks later and he was happy with how it looked and was given the go-ahead to step it up with Steve (Walker) and the physios at that point.

"Leading up to the games there has maybe been a bit of pain coming from my hip and my groin, and obviously they are all connected. We just need to get those things right and it's not quite settled in the way I would have liked it.

"There's time now and we are going to use these remaining weeks to build that flexibility and get myself back to a level where I can join in training again. I think at this moment in time, it will probably be the summer when we return for pre-season."

Rangers begin pre-season training on June 5 but Wallace has been given two days off on June 11 and 12 to get married.

