Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The season is over and while the transfer window doesn't technically open until July 1, clubs across the UK and Europe are free to get deals in place ahead of next season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Manchester City 'in advanced talks to sign Ederson for record fee'

Manchester City are reportedly in advanced negotiations with Benfica over a world-record £45m bid for 23-year-old goalkeeper Ederson. Read more.

Michy Batshuayi hints he would be open to loan move

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi suggests that he would be open to a loan move away from the club next season. Read more.

Paris Saint-Germain 'favourites to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang'

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly leading the race to sign in-demand Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer. Read more.

Manchester City 'refuse to lower Eliaquim Mangala asking price'

Manchester City are reportedly playing hardball over negotiations for Eliaquim Mangala, who is wanted by Valencia after spending a season on loan at the Mestalla. Read more.

Radamel Falcao: 'I want to stay at AS Monaco'

AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao says that he wants to stay at the club until at least the end of his current contract, which expires next summer. Read more.

Lyon 'make £10.5m bid' for Javier Hernandez

Lyon reportedly submit a £10.5m bid for Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez. Read more.

Brighton & Hove Albion 'hopeful of Tammy Abraham deal'

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly confident of landing Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham on loan this summer. Read more.

Burnley consider move for Oumar Niasse?

Burnley are reportedly considering making a move for Everton's out-of-favour striker Oumar Niasse this summer. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur, Everton to battle for £22m-rated Harry Maguire?

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton reportedly prepare to do battle for the signature of £22m-rated Hull City centre-back Harry Maguire. Read more.

West Ham United make offer for £20m-rated Kelechi Iheanacho?

West Ham United reportedly make an offer for £20m-rated Manchester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho. Read more.

Bryan Robson 'would be surprised if Wayne Rooney stayed at Manchester United'

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson admits that he would be "very surprised" if Wayne Rooney stayed at the club beyond the close season. Read more.

Raphael Varane plans 'talks' with countryman Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane suggests that he plans to talk to AS Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe about the rising youngster's plans for the future. Read more.

Manchester City preparing record move for Benfica stopper Ederson?

Manchester City could make a record-breaking move for £35m-rated Benfica goalkeeper Ederson this summer, according to a report in the press. Read more.

Roma to rival Manchester United for Victor Lindelof this summer?

Manchester United could reportedly face competition from Italian giants Roma for the signature of 22-year-old Benfica centre-back Victor Lindelof this summer. Read more.

Bournemouth, Watford monitoring Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant?

Bournemouth and Watford could reportedly be tempted to make an offer for Lee Grant, who wants out of Stoke City a week on from being named the club's best player. Read more.

Report: Chelsea to rival Manchester United for Ivan Perisic

Inter Milan reportedly want £50m for winger Ivan Perisic, substantially more than Manchester United are said to have offered, with Chelsea the latest to show an interest. Read more.

West Ham United prepared 'to meet Ross Barkley wage demands'

A report claims that Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is wanted by a third Premier League side, as West Ham United are willing to double his current salary. Read more.

Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal a target for Athletic Bilbao?

Nacho Monreal could reportedly be tempted by a potential return to the Spanish top flight with Athletic Bilbao should manager Arsene Wenger quit the club. Read more.

Atletico Madrid president: 'Antoine Griezmann going nowhere'

President Enrique Cerezo stresses that Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann "will be at the Wanda Metropolitano" - Atletico Madrid's new ground - come next season. Read more.

Diego Costa: 'Atletico Madrid only team I will consider joining'

Diego Costa reveals that "there is only one team to go to" if he was to be sold by Chelsea in the summer, playing down talk of a switch to the Chinese Super League. Read more.

Stoke City 'prepare £45m move for Wayne Rooney'

Stoke City reportedly plot an ambitious £45m bid to sign Wayne Rooney from Manchester United. Read more.