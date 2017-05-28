AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao says that he wants to stay at the club until at least the end of his current contract, which expires next summer.

Monaco are expected to endure a long summer of transfer enquiries following a fine campaign which saw them claim their first Ligue 1 title since 2000 and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Bernardo Silva has already agreed to join Manchester City this summer, but Falcao has said that he wants to stay amid reported interest from the Chinese Super League.

"I am really happy here and I want to stay here because I have one year left on my contract," he told Canal+.

"Staying at Monaco is something that does not depend on me. My intentions are clear, but the board has the final word."

Falcao scored 30 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions this season.