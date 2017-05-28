A report claims that Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is wanted by a third Premier League side, as West Ham United are willing to double his current salary.

West Ham United have reportedly declared an interest in signing Ross Barkley from Everton, despite his wage demands of £140,000 a week.

The 23-year-old is almost certain to depart Goodison Park this summer after failing to answer boss Ronald Koeman's ultimatum of signing a new deal or being sent on his way.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are the sides rumoured to be leading the way for his signature, but the Daily Star reports that West Ham are prepared to rival the heavyweight duo.

United will more than double Barkley's current salary, it is claimed, in the hope of winning the race for a player capped 22 times by national side England.

Everton's £50m valuation of the midfielder is expected to be a major stumbling block for all three interested parties, though, as Barkley has just 12 months to run on his current deal.