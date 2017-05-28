New Transfer Talk header

West Ham United prepared 'to meet Ross Barkley wage demands'

Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
A report claims that Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is wanted by a third Premier League side, as West Ham United are willing to double his current salary.
Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 11:18 UK

West Ham United have reportedly declared an interest in signing Ross Barkley from Everton, despite his wage demands of £140,000 a week.

The 23-year-old is almost certain to depart Goodison Park this summer after failing to answer boss Ronald Koeman's ultimatum of signing a new deal or being sent on his way.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are the sides rumoured to be leading the way for his signature, but the Daily Star reports that West Ham are prepared to rival the heavyweight duo.

United will more than double Barkley's current salary, it is claimed, in the hope of winning the race for a player capped 22 times by national side England.

Everton's £50m valuation of the midfielder is expected to be a major stumbling block for all three interested parties, though, as Barkley has just 12 months to run on his current deal.

Enner Valencia in action for Everton against Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 