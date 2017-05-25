New Transfer Talk header

Everton accept Ross Barkley will not sign new contract?

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Everton reportedly accept that Ross Barkley will not sign a new contract with the club, but make a stance by insisting that his asking price will remain at £50m.
Everton have reportedly decided that Ross Barkley will only leave the club should they receive an offer of £50m.

Barkley's contract saga at Goodison Park has been made public throughout May, with manager Ronald Koeman claiming that the midfielder will be made available for transfer unless he signs a new contract.

However, according to The Mirror, the 23-year-old has indicated that he will not lower his wage demands as he looks to become the highest-paid player at the club.

With just 12 months left on his deal, that leaves Everton in a position where they may be inclined to accept a lower offer, but it has been claimed that they intend to keep Barkley at the club for the remaining year of his contract should no club meet their asking price.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are both regarded as possible destinations for the England international, but they may be put off by Everton's valuation.

Barkley contributed five goals and eight assists in his 36 appearances in the top flight this season.

