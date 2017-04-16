Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Ross Barkley's contract situation at Everton ahead of a possible summer move for the 23-year-old midfielder.

Manchester United are reportedly considering a summer move for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed arguably the best season of his career to date, creating more chances and registering more assists than any other English player in the Premier League this term.

However, Barkley's future remains uncertain with just over a year remaining on his contract, and Everton boss Ronald Koeman has warned the England international that the club will not be held to ransom.

Should Barkley not accept the £100,000-a-week offer on the table then Everton are understood to be open to the idea of cashing in on the midfielder rather than letting him leave for free next summer.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is known to be an admirer of Barkley having tried to sign him two years ago during his time in charge of Chelsea.

The Daily Mirror reports that Mourinho has now reignited that interest and is monitoring developments ahead of a possible big-money bid at the end of this season.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been heavily linked with the midfielder, but could now face competition from Old Trafford.