New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United considering move for Everton's Ross Barkley?

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Ross Barkley's contract situation at Everton ahead of a possible summer move for the 23-year-old midfielder.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 14:09 UK

Manchester United are reportedly considering a summer move for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed arguably the best season of his career to date, creating more chances and registering more assists than any other English player in the Premier League this term.

However, Barkley's future remains uncertain with just over a year remaining on his contract, and Everton boss Ronald Koeman has warned the England international that the club will not be held to ransom.

Should Barkley not accept the £100,000-a-week offer on the table then Everton are understood to be open to the idea of cashing in on the midfielder rather than letting him leave for free next summer.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is known to be an admirer of Barkley having tried to sign him two years ago during his time in charge of Chelsea.

The Daily Mirror reports that Mourinho has now reignited that interest and is monitoring developments ahead of a possible big-money bid at the end of this season.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been heavily linked with the midfielder, but could now face competition from Old Trafford.

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Read Next:
Herrera: 'Chelsea will win Premier League'
>
View our homepages for Ross Barkley, Ronald Koeman, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea
 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Thibaut Courtois out of Manchester United clash with ankle injury
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a point to make during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Team News: Zlatan Ibrahimovic dropped for Chelsea clash
McClaren: 'Mourinho wrong to criticise Shaw'Man Utd eyeing Ross Barkley swoop?Man Utd 'to offer Ibrahimovic £20m deal'Le Saux questions Luke Shaw treatmentIbrahimovic plays down unbeaten streak
Pogba: 'Kante does not get judged on goals'Man United 'planning Griezmann, Oblak swoop'Ibrahimovic: 'Mourinho right to slam forwards'Ander Herrera "happy" with Man Utd formHerrera: 'Chelsea will win Premier League'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Mousa Dembele celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Bournemouth - as it happened
 Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Manchester United considering move for Everton's Ross Barkley?
 Mousa Dembele celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Result: Tottenham Hotspur blow away Bournemouth to cut gap to four points
Alli in line for bumper new Spurs deal?Herrera: 'Chelsea will win Premier League'Kane: 'I am glad to be back playing'Team News: Kane back in Spurs starting XIDele Alli taking inspiration from Gerrard
Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. BournemouthPochettino eyeing "bigger things" than ArsenalPoch: 'Alli should be up for main award'Howe keen to avoid another Spurs thrashingHazard, Kante among PFA award nominees
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Everton News
Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Live Commentary: Everton 3-1 Burnley - as it happened
 Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Manchester United considering move for Everton's Ross Barkley?
 Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Everton ban 'The Sun' after Kelvin MacKenzie article on Ross Barkley and Liverpool
Koeman delighted with free-scoring EvertonJagielka: 'Nothing fazes Ross Barkley'Kompany on Everton, West Ham radar?Dyche pleased with Burnley displayKoeman praises Ross Barkley response
Result: Everton beat Burnley to move fifthTeam News: Williams returns to Everton XIBrady: 'Lukaku twice turned down Hammers'Schneiderlin: 'Ambition key in Everton move'Report: Arsenal beat Everton to Sead Kolasinac
> Everton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32244465254076
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311513346242258
6Everton33169860372357
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 