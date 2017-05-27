Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The season is over and while the transfer window doesn't technically open until July 1, clubs across the UK and Europe are free to get deals in place ahead of next season.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Report: Manchester United open talks with midfielder Lucas Moura

Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura emerges as a rumoured transfer target for Manchester United, five years after the Red Devils were knocked back in their pursuit. Read more.

Everton 'to walk away from deal to sign Enner Valencia'

Everton have reportedly pulled out of a move to sign Enner Valencia from West Ham United on a permanent deal and will now pursue other options. Read more.

Matteo Darmian hopes to extend spell at Manchester United

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian admits that he has 'settled in perfectly' at the club since joining two years ago and hints that he wants to stick around. Read more.

Mauricio Pochettino "not worried about rumours" linking players with exit

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino stresses that the club will keep hold of all their key players this summer. Read more.

Manchester City confirm Bernardo Silva agreement

AS Monaco midfielder Bernardo Silva will become a Manchester City player on July 1 after an agreement was reached between the two clubs over a reported £43m transfer. Read more.

Ajax's Davinson Sanchez talks-up possible Barcelona move

Ajax centre-back Davinson Sanchez admits that he would find it difficult to turn down a move to Barcelona. Read more.

Christian Pulisic: 'I would like to play in MLS'

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic says that he would one day like to play in the MLS, but has 'no immediate plans' to return to his home country. Read more.

Agent: 'Deportivo La Coruna first option for Lucas Perez'

The agent of Arsenal forward Lucas Perez hints that his client will return to Deportivo La Coruna this summer. Read more.

Brazil boss Tite 'unsurprised' Barcelona want Philippe Coutinho

Brazil boss Tite says that "it absolutely makes sense" that Barcelona want to sign Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho this summer. Read more.

AC Milan 'eye Celtic's Moussa Dembele'

A report claims that AC Milan are considering a move for Celtic forward Moussa Dembele in this summer's transfer window. Read more.

Manchester United 'laugh off Ander Herrera reports'

A report claims that Manchester United are unconcerned by Barcelona's reported interest in Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera. Read more.

Manchester City 'secure Bernardo Silva's signature'

Reports claim that Manchester City are on the verge of announcing the signing of Bernardo Silva in a £43m deal from AS Monaco. Read more.

Benoit Assou-Ekotto to choose porn over Birmingham City transfer?

Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp says that Benoit Assou-Ekotto may choose a switch to pornography rather than a transfer to St Andrew's. Read more.

Watford close to sealing Omar Colley deal?

Watford are reportedly attempting to push through a deal for Genk defender Omar Colley, despite being without a first-team manager. Read more.

Antonio Valencia pens new Manchester United deal

Manchester United announce that right-back Antonio Valencia has extended his contract until 2019. Read more.

West Ham United announce Pablo Zabaleta signing

West Ham United announce that they have agreed a deal to sign Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta on a free transfer. Read more.

New Real Madrid teenager Vinicius Junior: 'I will remain grounded'

Sixteen-year-old Brazilian Vinicius Junior vows to 'keep his head firmly on his shoulders' after agreeing a £38m move to Real Madrid. Read more.

Real Madrid 'eye Leonardo Bonucci'

A report claims that Real Madrid want to sign Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci in this summer's transfer window. Read more.

Report: Valencia make Mario Lemina contact

Valencia reportedly contact Juventus over a £17m move for Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina this summer. Read more.

Manchester United 'want Alvaro Morata in David de Gea deal'

A report claims that Manchester United want Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata in any deal for Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea this summer. Read more.

Phil Bardsley pens extension to Stoke City deal

Experienced defender Phil Bardsley signs a new 12-month extension with Stoke City after making 15 Premier League appearances last season. Read more.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'hands in transfer request'

Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hands in a transfer request at Borussia Dortmund, a report claims. Read more.

George Honeyman signs new two-year Sunderland contract

Midfielder George Honeyman pens a new two-year contract with Sunderland as the Black Cats prepare for life in the Championship. Read more.

Geoff Cameron signs Stoke City extension

United States international Geoff Cameron signs a new two-year contract extension with Stoke City, which will run until the summer of 2020. Read more.

Wilfried Zaha signs new long-term Crystal Palace deal

Ivorian attacker Wilfried Zaha signs a new five-year contract extension at Crystal Palace. Read more.

Andres Iniesta 'unsure' of Barcelona future

Andres Iniesta, who is out of contract next summer, admits that he is 'unsure' whether he will sign a new contract at Barcelona. Read more.

Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion 'in Tammy Abraham battle'

A report claims that Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion will battle for the loan signing of Chelsea's Tammy Abraham this summer. Read more.

Malaga boss Michel hints at Sandro Ramirez departure

Malaga boss Michel suggests that 14-goal striker Sandro Ramirez will leave La Rosaleda this summer. Read more.