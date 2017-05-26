Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp says that Benoit Assou-Ekotto may choose a switch to pornography rather than a transfer to St Andrew's.

After his exit from Metz, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Queens Park Rangers defender was linked with a reunion with Redknapp, who is now at St Andrew's.

However, the veteran boss has suggested that a deal is doubtful due to the Cameroonian indicating that he wants to become involved in the adult movie industry.

Redknapp is quoted by the Birmingham Mail as saying: "The only trouble is that he's admitted he wants to be a pornstar. Maybe I can get another year out of him before he decides to do that.

"What a good player. He could well end up in the Birmingham colours next year, Benoit."

Assou-Ekotto made 19 appearances for Metz in all competitions this season, although he missed a number of matches through suspension after being sent off twice.