Matteo Darmian hopes to extend spell at Manchester United

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian in action during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian admits that he has 'settled in perfectly' at the club since joining two years ago and hints that he wants to stick around.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 at 20:39 UK

Matteo Darmian has insisted that he is "happy" at Manchester United and does not believe that there is any reason for him to leave.

The Italy international was used regularly under Jose Mourinho in the latter stages of the season, playing the full 90 minutes of the 2-0 win over Ajax in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

Darmian was less forthcoming about his Old Trafford future earlier in the season when minutes were harder to come by, claiming that a decision would wait until the summer, but with the campaign now over he is hoping to stick around for another couple of years.

"I've got another two years on my contract here and I am happy in Manchester," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Now, with a medal around my neck, is not the right time to talk about my future - we can do that later. But I cannot deny that I have settled in here perfectly.

"It's so hard to go all the way in this competition, but when you do win it, it is so satisfying. It was the first time for United and we have made history."

Darmian became the first Italian player to win the Europa League since Enzo Maresca with Sevilla a decade ago.

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
