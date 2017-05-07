General view of Old Trafford

Matteo Darmian: 'Manchester United future talks on hold until end of season'

Matteo Darmian of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian is putting discussions about his future on hold until the end of the season.
Matteo Darmian has revealed that he is putting talks on his future on hold until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old was previously on the fringes of the Manchester United squad but has recently managed to break into the first team.

He has started six of the last eight games under Jose Mourinho as the Red Devils chase Champions League qualification either through Europa League glory or a Premier League top-four finish.

Darmian, who has been linked with a return to Serie A, is quoted by The Sun as saying: "It is normal that when you play for Manchester United there is a lot of competition for places from great players.

"It is good that it is like that because it pushes you always to do a little bit more. I work every day to be ready for when the manager picks me.

"I don't think it is the right time to speak about my future. Now is the time to think about playing and nothing more. At the end of the season we will see."

Italy international Darmian, who joined Man United in 2014 from Torino, is contracted to the Red Devils until the summer of 2019.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Your Comments
