Ajax centre-back Davinson Sanchez admits that he would find it difficult to turn down a move to Barcelona.

Ajax centre-back Davinson Sanchez has said that he would find it difficult to turn down a move to Barcelona if the Spanish giants made an offer in this summer's transfer window.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season at the heart of the Ajax defence, and was one of the Dutch side's standout players during the Europa League final with Manchester United on Wednesday night.

Sanchez, who has also been linked with Chelsea, has claimed that he is "completely focused on Ajax", but the Colombian centre-back refused to ignore reports of interest from Barcelona.

"Obviously I would like to play for Barcelona," Sanchez told Radio Barcelona.

"It is a huge compliment [to be linked with them]. Who doesn't want to play for a club as big as Barca? Everyone wants to be part of a team like that, they're one of the world's elite. I want to be clear that right now I am completely focused on Ajax."

Sanchez joined Ajax in a £4.3m deal from Atletico National last summer.