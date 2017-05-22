New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea are reportedly ready to launch a bid to sign Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez, who is also said to be attracting interest from Barcelona.
Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 at 11:25 UK

Chelsea have reportedly decided to enter the race to sign Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez.

The Colombian is one of several young players to impress for the Dutch giants this season, and he is expected to feature when they face Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

His performances during the current campaign has allegedly resulted in interest from Barcelona but according to Sport, Chelsea are keen to secure a deal for the 20-year-old.

Sanchez has a contract at Ajax until 2021, meaning that they are in a strong position to keep hold of a player who they signed last summer for a fee in the region of €5m.

He has scored six goals in 43 appearances in all competitions this season, including 11 in the Europa League.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
