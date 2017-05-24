Manchester United will reportedly go against standard UEFA protocol by declining the chance to host an open training session ahead of next week's Europa League final.

Jose Mourinho has gone against plans for an open training session at the Friends Arena ahead of next week's Europa League final with Ajax, as he is reportedly fearful of Manchester United's tactics being leaked.

The Red Devils were expected to go the same way as their opponents in holding an hour-long training session at the ground in Stockholm next Tuesday, 24 hours before a match that will essentially define their season.

Mourinho has vetoed these plans, however, which ESPN claims is down to concerns of his squad setup being revealed to the Dutch giants.

It does follow normal protocol for the Red Devils, though, as they have trained at their Carrington base the day before most of their European games this season - the exceptions being for jaunts to Zorya Luhansk and FC Rostov.

The same report suggests that United's players will be given the chance to familiarise themselves with the ground on Tuesday, but all preparations will be done behind closed doors.