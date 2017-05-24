Chris Smalling has been selected ahead of Phil Jones for Manchester United's Europa League final against Ajax, while Sergio Romero keeps his place in goal.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has selected Chris Smalling to partner Daley Blind at the back for this evening's Europa League final against Ajax in Stockholm.

The 27-year-old has been chosen ahead of Phil Jones, who has to settle for a spot on the bench alongside Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial, Michael Carrick and Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

Goalkeeper David de Gea is also among the substitutes as Sergio Romero has kept his position in between the sticks, as expected.

Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian occupy the full-back positions, while Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini and Paul Pogba have been given the nod.

Juan Mata starts ahead of Lingard, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan also makes the first XI, with Marcus Rashford leading the line in Zlatan Ibrahimovic's absence.

As for Ajax, they have named the youngest team in Europa League history, with 17-year-old Matthijs de Ligt starting at the back, while 21-year-old Bertrand Traore, who is on loan from Chelsea, starts in an attacking trio.

Andre Onana starts in goal, with De Ligt, Davinson Sanchez, Joel Veltman and Jairo Riedewald in the defence, while Lasse Schone, Hakim Ziyech and Davy Klaassen line the midfield.

As well as Traore, Kasper Dolberg and Amin Younes will provide the attacking threat for the Dutch club.

Ajax: Onana; Veltman, Sanchez, De Ligt, Riedewald; Schone, Klaassen, Ziyech; Traore, Dolberg, Younes

Subs: Boer, Tete, Westermann, De Jong, Van de Beek, Kluivert, Neres



Manchester United: Romero; Valencia, Smalling, Blind, Darmian; Herrera, Fellaini, Pogba; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford

Subs: De Gea, Jones, Rooney, Martial, Lingard, Carrick, Fosu-Mensah

Follow Sports Mole's live text commentary of the match here.