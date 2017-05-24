Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Europa League final between Ajax and Manchester United at the Friends Arena in Stockholm.
Ajax come into this match looking to pick up their first European trophy since their 1995 Champions League final triumph, which came 22 years ago to this very day.
United, meanwhile, have never won the UEFA Cup or Europa League before and would book their place in next season's Champions League with a victory tonight having only managed a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.
Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.
AJAX STARTING XI: Onana; Veltman, Sanchez, De Ligt, Riedewald; Schone, Klaassen, Ziyech; Traore, Dolberg, Younes
Subs: Boer, Tete, Westermann, De Jong, Van de Beek, Kluivert, Neres
MAN UTD STARTING XI: Romero; Valencia, Smalling, Blind, Darmian; Herrera, Fellaini, Pogba; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford
Subs: De Gea, Jones, Rooney, Martial, Lingard, Carrick, Fosu-Mensah