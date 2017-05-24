United, meanwhile, have never won the UEFA Cup or Europa League before and would book their place in next season's Champions League with a victory tonight having only managed a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

7.03pm Zlatan Ibrahimovic deserves a mention despite his injury as he is another United man with Ajax roots, and this stadium in particular is special to him as he scored four goals against England in the very first game at the Friends Arena. The Swede would have loved to have played in front of his home crowd tonight, but a knee injury prevents him from playing in a stadium outside of which he will have a statue of himself built. He is in attendance, but United would love him to be out on the field rather than in the stands.

7.01pm The inclusion of Sergio Romero in goal is notable ahead of David de Gea, although Mourinho had always planned to do that having kept Romero as his goalkeeper for the duration of this competition. In front of the keeper is a back four of Valencia, Smalling, Blind and Darmian, and it will be a particularly special occasion for Blind. Not only did his father captain Ajax to great success in Europe in the 1990s, but he himself used to play for the club. Timothy Fosu-Mensah, who is on the bench for United tonight, is another former Ajax player.

6.59pm One of those changes is enforced as Eric Bailly is ruled out due to suspension following his red card in the latter stages of that semi-final, with Chris Smalling taking his place despite concerns over a toe injury. Juan Mata also comes back into the side, meanwhile, taking the place of Lingard as he drops to the bench. There was an injury doubt over Marouane Fellaini in the build-up to this one, but the Belgian has sufficiently overcome a hamstring injury to feature.

6.57pm At the other end of the age spectrum, Michael Carrick has the chance to overtake Frank Lampard as the oldest Europa League winner of all time tonight, although if he is to feature it will have to be off the bench. Mourinho has recalled the majority of his big names following his youthful side named against Crystal Palace, but it is a team very similar to the one he fielded in the second leg of the semi-final against Celta Vigo, with just two changes.

6.55pm Amin Younes is a tricky customer too, recording more dribbles in the Europa League this season than the next two best players combined - Pogba (37) and Traore (31). Elsewhere, the tireless Davy Klaassen captains the side in midfield, while it is a momentous day for 17-year-old De Ligt, who becomes the youngest ever player to play in a major European final. Needless to say, he would also become the youngest winner if Ajax come out on top too.

6.53pm United can not afford to focus solely on Dolberg, though, as there are plenty of attacking threats scattered throughout this Ajax team. Hakim Ziyech, for example, has recorded four assists in his last three Europa League appearances for the club, while Chelsea loanee Bertrand Traore - who was handed his Chelsea debut by Mourinho, incidentally - has hit a tournament-high 16 shots on target and directly contributed to eight goals in this season's competition.

6.51pm The main Ajax threat is likely to come from Kasper Dolberg, who has established himself as one of the hottest young properties in Europe with a brilliant breakout campaign. The 19-year-old has scored 16 league goals this term and 23 overall in all competitions including six in the Europa League, making him already the joint-highest scoring teenager in Europa League history. He is already being watched by some of Europe's biggest clubs, and a good performance on the biggest stage of his career so far will only increase the interest in him.

6.49pm What can we make of those two teams, then? Well, there are no real surprises as far as Ajax are concerned, with manager Peter Bosz making just one enforced change from the second leg of the semi-final. Viergever picked up a red card in that match and is suspended for this game as a result, which means that Riedewald continues at left-back having also started in the win over Willem II 10 days ago. Otherwise, it is all as expected from the Dutch outfit.

6.47pm TEAM NEWS! The teams are out, and there are some notable inclusions for both sides! The teams are out, and there are some notable inclusions for both sides! AJAX STARTING XI: Onana; Veltman, Sanchez, De Ligt, Riedewald; Schone, Klaassen, Ziyech; Traore, Dolberg, Younes

Subs: Boer, Tete, Westermann, De Jong, Van de Beek, Kluivert, Neres MAN UTD STARTING XI: Romero; Valencia, Smalling, Blind, Darmian; Herrera, Fellaini, Pogba; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford

Subs: De Gea, Jones, Rooney, Martial, Lingard, Carrick, Fosu-Mensah

6.45pm Ajax have lifted the trophy in six of their last eight major European finals, and if they do so again tonight then they would create their own unique slice of history as the first team to have won the UEFA Cup/Europa League and European Cup/Champions League in both of their guises, in addition to the Cup Winners' Cup. They are the first Dutch club to reach the final of this competition since Feyenoord in 2002 and it is the club's 15th European final overall, 10 of which they have gone on to win.

6.43pm Most Ajax memories tonight will be on the 1995 Champions League final, though, which occurred 22 years ago to this very day. Once again Blind was captain and Van Gaal was in charge, with the likes of Van der Sar and Marc Overmars - both of whom now work behind the scenes at Ajax - on the pitch that day too. Patrick Kluivert became the youngest ever scorer of a Champions League-winning goal on that night against AC Milan, and his son Justin Kluivert could follow in his father's footsteps tonight.

6.41pm Ajax have won this competition more times than United too, being one of only four teams to have completed the hat-trick of major European trophies - the UEFA Cup/Europa League, the European Cup/Champions and the Cup Winners' Cup. They won the UEFA Cup back in 1991-92, and that is particularly noteworthy tonight because Danny Blind - the father of current United player Daley Blind, captained the side to that success. Edwin van der Sar was also on the bench in that game while Louis van Gaal for the Ajax manager of a team which also included the likes of Frank de Boer and Dennis Bergkamp.

6.39pm The mere mention of Johan Cruyff will evoke memories of Ajax's glory days for many supporters when they were the undisputed kings of Europe, but those days have long since gone and tonight represents their first taste of a European final since they were beaten on penalties by Juventus in the 1996 Champions League showpiece. They still have a magnificent pedigree in Europe, though, having won the European Cup/Champions League more times than Manchester United during their illustrious history.

6.37pm Ajax boasted the best defensive record in the Eredivisie this season, but they have kept only one clean sheet in their last seven games and their main strength comes in attacking areas, with this current crop of players more from the Johan Cruyff school of football than the Louis van Gaal mould. In this competition alone they have had the most shots (225) and shots on target (95), while they have outscored tonight's opponents throughout the tournament too, albeit by just one goal.

6.35pm This, then, will be Ajax's 19th European outing for the season, which makes up a large chunk of their total tally for the campaign. Mourinho has made a lot about his side's hectic fixture schedule, but Ajax with a younger and thinner squad have also had to contend with 56 games this season - the most in the club's history. They have had a 10-day rest since ending the Eredivisie season with a 3-1 win over Willem II, though - a match which manager Peter Bosz named the youngest team in the division's history for.

6.33pm Ajax began their European campaign way back in July when they took part in the Champions League third qualifying round, beating PAOK 3-2 on aggregate before losing 6-2 to Rostov to condemn them to Europa League football. Ajax went on to win Group G comfortably though, passing through the group stages as one of only four unbeaten teams and finishing five points clear of second-placed Celta Vigo, who Manchester United came up against in the semi-finals. For what it's worth, Ajax drew 2-2 and won 3-2 in their two group games against Celta.

6.31pm That has been something of a theme throughout Ajax's Europa League campaign since the turn of the yet, with the Dutch outfit having scraped through each tie by a one-goal aggregate advantage. They beat Legia Warsaw 1-0 over two legs in the round of 32 before battling to a 3-2 win over Copenhagen in the last 16. Schalke came closest to ending their run in the quarter-finals, overcoming a first-leg deficit to force extra time, but once again Ajax eventually prevailed with a 4-3 triumph over the two legs.

6.29pm Ajax looked to be dead certs for this final after beating Lyon 4-1 in the first leg of their semi-final, with a brace from Traore coupled with goals from Dolberg and Younes putting them in complete control of that tie at the halfway stage. Valbuena's reply for Lyon gave them a glimmer of hope, but that looked to have been expelled when Dolberg opened the scoring in the away second leg. However, a Lacazette brace on the stroke of half time dragged Lyon back into it before Ghezzal set up a nervy finale with an 81st-minute strike, leaving Ajax to hang on for a 5-4 aggregate triumph by the skin of their teeth.

6.27pm It may have cost them on the domestic front, but they are still going strong in Europe despite also losing three of their last six outings in this competitions specifically. It is not often that a team cane make it all the way to the final of a knockout competition with only four wins in the space of nine games, but Ajax have done just about enough to reach Stockholm - thanks mainly to victories in the first legs of their last two knockout ties.

6.25pm The concern for Ajax heading into tonight's match may be that they didn't end the season in the best form. A 1-0 defeat to PSV effectively cost them the Eredivisie title towards the closing stages of the campaign, while they have also been beaten by Lyon and Schalke in their last six matches. Indeed, they have lost as many games in their last six outings as they had in their previous 42, and as many in the past five weeks as in the previous seven months.

6.23pm It was Feyenoord's first title since 1999 and extended Ajax's wait for a league crown to three seasons - a substantial drought by the standards of the 33-time champions of Netherlands. They had won four titles on the bounce before that, but since then PSV have won it twice and Feyenoord this season, leaving Ajax on their longest title drought since 2003-04 to 2009-10. That said, their 81-point tally this season would have been enough to win the title in seven of the past 10 campaigns, so it was not exactly a poor performance from the Amsterdam outfit throughout the campaign.

6.21pm Should they lift the trophy in Stockholm this evening then it would make for a good, successful season for Ajax, even if they fell just short on the domestic front. As I have already mentioned, their youthful squad means that all-conquering success cannot be expected just yet, but even with a squad so young Ajax finished just one point off the pace in the Eredivisie this season. Indeed, they took the title race down to the final day of the season, but despite a 3-1 win over Willem II they were unable to leapfrog Feyenoord, who lifted the trophy courtesy of Dirk Kuyt's final-day hat-trick.

6.19pm As exciting as this occasion will be for the fans, a return to the Champions League will be first on their list of things to achieve, and victory tonight would get them straight into the competition proper. Ajax are already guaranteed to start to the Champions League qualifying rounds at least this season courtesy of their second-place finish in the Eredivisie this term, but they failed to make it through those rounds this season and would ideally look to avoid that route this term. Victory tonight is the only way for them to do that now.

6.17pm Ajax come into this match as underdogs to lift the trophy, but there are plenty of reasons for the club's fans to be optimistic - both tonight and looking further ahead in the future. The defining feature of this Ajax side is their youthfulness, and they are expected to name only one played above the age of 25 tonight, so if they can keep the squad together for a couple more years at least then there is no telling how far this group of players could go.