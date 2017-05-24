Former Manchester United defender Phil Neville says that Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba will all "find it difficult" to play in the Europa League final.

Twenty-two people were killed and as many as 64 were injured when a home-made device went off at the Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.

Rashford and Lingard were both brought up in Manchester, while Pogba moved to the Red Devils at the age of 14, and Neville has claimed that the trio might struggle to concentrate after the devastating attack on the English city.

"Players like Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard, they have been brought up in this city," Neville told BBC Sport. "Paul Pogba was brought up in the city from the age of 14. They will find it difficult.

"From what would be the biggest games of their careers - it doesn't feel important. It is now a game of football of 22 players and it should be enjoyed. Football, for 90 minutes, can bring a smile back on faces of people of Manchester."

A minute's silence will be held prior to Wednesday's clash between Man United and Ajax in Stockholm.