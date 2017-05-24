May 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Friends Arena
Ajax
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Phil Neville: 'Local players will find Europa League final difficult'

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Former Manchester United defender Phil Neville says that Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba will all "find it difficult" to play in the Europa League final.
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 15:55 UK

Former Manchester United defender Phil Neville has claimed that Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba will all "find it difficult" to play in the Europa League final following the Manchester terror attack.

Twenty-two people were killed and as many as 64 were injured when a home-made device went off at the Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.

Rashford and Lingard were both brought up in Manchester, while Pogba moved to the Red Devils at the age of 14, and Neville has claimed that the trio might struggle to concentrate after the devastating attack on the English city.

"Players like Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard, they have been brought up in this city," Neville told BBC Sport. "Paul Pogba was brought up in the city from the age of 14. They will find it difficult.

"From what would be the biggest games of their careers - it doesn't feel important. It is now a game of football of 22 players and it should be enjoyed. Football, for 90 minutes, can bring a smile back on faces of people of Manchester."

A minute's silence will be held prior to Wednesday's clash between Man United and Ajax in Stockholm.

Juan Mata of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
