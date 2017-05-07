May 7, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Attendance: 53,159
Arsenal
2-0
Man UtdManchester United
Xhaka (54'), Welbeck (57')
Koscielny (67')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Arsene Wenger "surprised" by Arsenal, Manchester United cordiality

Arsene Wenger and Joe Mourinho shake hands during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits that he was "surprised" by the lack of animosity between his side and Manchester United compared to previous editions of the rivalry.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 14:43 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that he was "surprised" by the lack of animosity between the two sets of players when his side took on Manchester United on Sunday.

The two clubs have arguably had the most defining rivalry of the Premier League era in the past, with numerous bust-ups between players and staff on both sides during regular ill-tempered clashes.

However, prior to Sunday's match both teams were seen hugging and sharing a joke with the opposition in the tunnel - something former United player and now pundit Phil Neville criticised following Arsenal's 2-0 win.

"I agree with you. But it doesn't look like because of that the commitment and the focus of the players has gone down," he told reporters when asked about Neville's comments.

"I think I understand that the pundits are a bit surprised by that because 10 or 15 years ago that did not exist. But it is an overall, international thing now. You can watch Real Madrid against Barcelona - it's the same, because people play together, come from the same country.

"I was surprised as well I must say, but I must confess as well that it doesn't stop the players to focus and concentrate after on the game."

Goals from Granit Xhaka and Danny Welbeck at the Emirates Stadium saw Arsenal keep their top-four hopes alive, with six points now separating them from the Champions League places.

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Read Next:
Wenger: 'Perez deserved more games'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Phil Neville, Granit Xhaka, Danny Welbeck, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
England's Michael Keane in the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Sean Dyche: 'No pressure to sell Michael Keane'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Kylian Mbappe 'not interested in Manchester United move'
 Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the FA Cup quarter-final between Middlesbrough and Manchester City on March 11, 2017
Sergio Aguero 'to reject Manchester United interest'
Wenger "surprised" by Arsenal, Man Utd cordialityIbrahimovic, Pogba salaries revealedBale 'considering Real Madrid exit'Puel: 'Van Dijk to remain at Southampton'Moyes urges Pickford to stay at Sunderland
Mourinho: 'Anything can happen in PL'Six PL clubs hold interest in Pickford?Lukaku hits out at transfer rumoursLukaku to choose Man United over Chelsea?Jose Mourinho: 'All hope now on Europa'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Arsenal News
Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Watford on May 6, 2017
Riyad Mahrez 'expecting Leicester City to allow him to leave'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Kylian Mbappe 'not interested in Manchester United move'
 Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger not interested in working with director of football
Wenger "surprised" by Arsenal, Man Utd cordialityPreview: Southampton vs. ArsenalWenger: 'Perez deserved more games'Koscielny doubt for Southampton tripMoyes urges Pickford to stay at Sunderland
Xhaka not giving up hope of top fourSix PL clubs hold interest in Pickford?Wenger: 'Xhaka a doubt for Southampton clash'Lucas Perez unhappy with lack of minutesWenger: 'Top four still achievable'
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 