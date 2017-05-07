Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits that he was "surprised" by the lack of animosity between his side and Manchester United compared to previous editions of the rivalry.

The two clubs have arguably had the most defining rivalry of the Premier League era in the past, with numerous bust-ups between players and staff on both sides during regular ill-tempered clashes.

However, prior to Sunday's match both teams were seen hugging and sharing a joke with the opposition in the tunnel - something former United player and now pundit Phil Neville criticised following Arsenal's 2-0 win.

"I agree with you. But it doesn't look like because of that the commitment and the focus of the players has gone down," he told reporters when asked about Neville's comments.

"I think I understand that the pundits are a bit surprised by that because 10 or 15 years ago that did not exist. But it is an overall, international thing now. You can watch Real Madrid against Barcelona - it's the same, because people play together, come from the same country.

"I was surprised as well I must say, but I must confess as well that it doesn't stop the players to focus and concentrate after on the game."

Goals from Granit Xhaka and Danny Welbeck at the Emirates Stadium saw Arsenal keep their top-four hopes alive, with six points now separating them from the Champions League places.