Thierry Henry has insisted that Paul Pogba has "got much more to offer" Manchester United next season, but only if manager Jose Mourinho plays him further forward.

The France international has failed to truly convince since rejoining the Red Devils from Juventus last summer for a world-record fee of £89m, contributing to 14 goals in 50 outings overall.

Arsenal legend Henry has accused Mourinho of failing to get the best out of the 24-year-old, insisting that he should instead be deployed in a more advanced midfield role if he is to prosper at Old Trafford.

"It was always going to be difficult for Paul Pogba," he told Sky Sports News. "They don't use Pogba where he should be playing - he's not a holding midfielder. He likes to play higher or off the left. You lose a bit of him when he plays deeper.

"When you have a price tag like his, people are always going to talk. It could be good if someone comes in during the summer with a bigger price tag, then people might leave Pogba alone. I think his second season can be better. He's got much more to offer."

Pogba returned to action for United on Sunday following a two-game absence for personal reasons and is expected to start Wednesday's Europa League final against Ajax.