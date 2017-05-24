Last chance to vote in the SM Reader Awards 2016-17!

Eden Hazard celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
© SilverHub
Vote in Sports Mole's reader awards for the 2016-17 season.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 19:28 UK

Voting is open for the third annual Sports Mole Reader Awards - but it closes tonight at midnight.

Who do you think has been the best striker this year? How about the best manager? And who do you reckon was a real flop of a signing? Click the link below to cast your vote in our 14 award categories then check back next week to find out the winners!

> CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!

England's Michael Keane in the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 