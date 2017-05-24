May 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Friends Arena
Jose Mourinho: 'Ajax should not be in Europa League'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Jose Mourinho questions UEFA's decision to give unsuccessful Champions League teams, such as Ajax, a second chance by competing in the Europa League.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that he 'disagrees' with Ajax's inclusion in the Europa League, as teams should only be allowed to compete in one European tournament per season.

The Dutch giants dropped into UEFA's secondary competition after losing a two-legged Champions League playoff at the start of the campaign, going down 5-2 on aggregate to Rostov.

Ahead of next Wednesday's final between the two sides at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Mourinho has added to the growing war of words with opposite number Peter Bosz by claiming that his team are lucky to have been given a second chance.

"They are a Champions League team, they come from the Champions League," he told reporters. "I always disagree with it. I don't think a team should play two European competitions in a season.

"If you don't quality [for the Champions League] I think they should go home. We finish fifth [in the Premier League] last year. We went into the Europa League. We started the Europa League from beginning of season and we have to fight to get where we are."

Bosz has previously taken a couple of swipes at Mourinho, telling the United boss to stop complaining about supposed fatigue.

A maniacal Jose Mourinho tries to figure out how many matches his side have drawn at Old Trafford this season during the Premier League clash with Arsenal on May 7, 2017
