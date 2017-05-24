May 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Friends Arena
Ajax
vs.
Man Utd
 

Ajax boss Peter Bosz takes fresh swipe at Jose Mourinho

A maniacal Jose Mourinho tries to figure out how many matches his side have drawn at Old Trafford this season during the Premier League clash with Arsenal on May 7, 2017
Ajax manager Peter Bosz says that he is not interested in Jose Mourinho's 'fatigue claims' and instead focused only on his own squad.
Peter Bosz has reiterated that Manchester United cannot use fatigue as an excuse ahead of next week's Europa League final against his Ajax side.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has complained about a packed fixture list that will see his charges play 64 games by the time the full-time whistle sounds at the Friends Arena in Stockholm on Wednesday.

Mourinho's latest gripe centred on the Premier League's decision to make United play their final league game of the season on Sunday, rather than 24 hours beforehand to give them an extra day's rest.

Bosz, who has already taken aim at Mourinho in recent days, believes that Ajax also have reason to feel just as tired as their opponents.

"We will play our 56th game next Wednesday," he told reporters. "If you look at our age, we have a really young team that has played a lot of games.

"We trained with 24 players today, with no one injured so instead of looking at United, I look at my team. We are fit and fresh and that's a great way to prepare the team for next Wednesday."

"I feel no pressure. Everyone dreams of these games, so there's no pressure, just a big opportunity."

Ajax played their final domestic game of the season last Sunday, winning 3-1 away to Willem II.

A maniacal Jose Mourinho tries to figure out how many matches his side have drawn at Old Trafford this season during the Premier League clash with Arsenal on May 7, 2017
