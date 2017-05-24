May 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Friends Arena
Ajax
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Timothy Fosu-Mensah: 'Europa League final will be extra special'

Timothy Fosu-Mensah in action for Manchester United on September 29, 2016
Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah says that the Europa League final against former club Ajax will be an "extra special" occasion for him.
Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has said that Wednesday night's Europa League final against former club Ajax will be an "extra special" occasion for him.

The 19-year-old was born in Amsterdam and spent eight years in the Ajax academy before joining United in 2014, where he has since made 21 senior appearances.

The Dutch Under-21 international is now hoping to play some part in Stockholm having returned from a shoulder injury during Sunday's season-finale against Crystal Palace.

"I feel good. The staff, the doctors, the physios, the assistants, the manager, everybody helped me to get back. I'm happy I got 90 minutes (against Palace) and I thank the manager for giving me that. I felt good and I didn't have any problems," Fosu-Mensah told reporters.

"It's my old team (on Wednesday). And it's a nice game, a Europa League final. It's a big game, and as a football player you want to be involved in big games like this and that's what my focus is on. I played there for eight years so it's definitely extra special. I know a couple of players and I speak to them. We have spoken, but not about the game.

"I'm still young and I'm still learning a lot. Every day the players are speaking to me - Michael (Carrick), Ash (Ashley Young), Wayne (Rooney) - the more senior players, they speak to me and they're helping me. It's been a good learning season for me and I've learnt a lot. And every day I have a little chat (with Jose Mourinho).

"This is Manchester United and it's a big club. We play for trophies. We have to win this trophy and it's important for next season to be in the Champions League. It all comes from one place and the only answer for this is winning. It's simple."

The UEFA Cup/Europa League is the only major European trophy which Manchester United have never won.

Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
