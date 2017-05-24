Paul Scholes says that Manchester United's season can be determined as a "very good" one if they beat Ajax in the Europa League final tonight.

Jose Mourinho's side could end the campaign with two trophies if they defeat Ajax in the final in Stockholm following February's EFL Cup triumph.

In the Premier League is where they have struggled having failed to seal a top four place, instead settling for sixth.

When asked by Sky Sports News if winning the second-tiered European trophy would rescue the season, Scholes, who was attending a Pro-Am event at Wentworth, said: "It would be a very good one, I'd say. A great one? It's difficult to tell because the league's your bread and butter.

"That's the one where you are judged over 38 games and to finish sixth isn't really good enough. Everybody at the club knows that and the manager will know that.

"It's been half a disappointing season I suppose league-wise, although with 10 draws at home it's been close for them. It's been a season which has been difficult to judge. It could have been a lot better than it has been league-wise. United should have won every one of the 10 drawn games."

United will earn a place in the Champions League if they win tonight.