Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah could return for the Europa League final with Ajax, according to manager Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that Timothy Fosu-Mensah is "trying everything" to be fit for the Europa League final.

The 19-year-old suffered a shoulder injury during the final stages of the Manchester derby last month, and he was not expected to return before the end of the campaign.

However, while Mourinho stopped short in guaranteeing that the Dutchman would be available for the trip to Stockholm, he has suggested that the youngster is working hard to be a part of the squad.

The 54-year-old is quoted by the club's official website as saying: "Fosu-Mensah has a little chance to be ready [for the final], but even this kid is trying everything because the others [who are out injured] are impossible."

Fosu-Mensah has made 10 appearances in all competitions this season.