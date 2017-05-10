Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho confirms Ashley Young's season is over

Ashley Young of Manchester United reacts to being injured during the game against Everton on April 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho confirms that Ashley Young and the rest of his injured players will miss the rest of the season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 17:39 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that the players currently on the treatment table will not return to action before the end of the season, including Ashley Young.

The winger, whose long-term future at United has been under question over the course of the campaign, suffered a hamstring injury just 11 minutes into a substitute appearance against Celta Vigo last week.

Young will now miss the second leg of the Europa League semi-final, as well as the final if United progress, and Premier League games against Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Crystal Palace.

Mourinho confirmed to MUTV that the players struggling with injuries, which also includes Luke Shaw, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Marcos Rojo, will be "out for the season".

Young, who comes to the end of his contract next summer, has started just eight league games this season.

Benfica's defender Nelson Semedo during the match between SL Benfica and Estoril Praia at Estadio da Luz on August 16, 2015 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Read Next:
Man City 'join Nelson Semedo race'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ashley Young, Jose Mourinho, Luke Shaw, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Europa League clash most important match in our history'
 Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Manchester United to launch £85m bid for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku?
 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
FIFA 'to investigate Paul Pogba transfer'
Rooney wants to stay at Man UnitedMourinho confirms Young's season is overTottenham 'do not fear losing Eric Dier'Carrick "desperate" to win Europa LeagueMan City 'join Nelson Semedo race'
Preview: Manchester United vs. Celta VigoLingard backs Pogba to improve Man United to offer De Gea new contract?Report: Trabzonspor eye Fellaini moveMan United 'to launch £40m Dier bid'
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 