Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that the players currently on the treatment table will not return to action before the end of the season, including Ashley Young.

The winger, whose long-term future at United has been under question over the course of the campaign, suffered a hamstring injury just 11 minutes into a substitute appearance against Celta Vigo last week.

Young will now miss the second leg of the Europa League semi-final, as well as the final if United progress, and Premier League games against Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Crystal Palace.

Mourinho confirmed to MUTV that the players struggling with injuries, which also includes Luke Shaw, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Marcos Rojo, will be "out for the season".

Young, who comes to the end of his contract next summer, has started just eight league games this season.