General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Ed Woodward: 'Manchester United have made tremendous progress this season'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward believes that the club have made "tremendous progress" during Jose Mourinho's first season at the helm.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 16:09 UK

Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward has claimed that the club have made "tremendous progress" during Jose Mourinho's first season at the helm, despite missing out on a place in the top four.

Sunday's 2-1 loss at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur ensured that United can now finish no higher than fifth this season, ruling out Champions League qualification via the Premier League.

However, United have reached the Europa League final and could return to Europe's premier club competition with victory over Ajax in Stockholm next Wednesday.

"We're approaching the end of a compelling season - our first with Jose Mourinho as manager and one which I believe we've made tremendous progress, both on and off the pitch," he told reporters.

"It has been an incredibly busy season, which will see us play 64 matches including an astonishing nine matches last month. This will be the second busiest season in our history. In the league we set a new club Premier League record with 25 matches unbeaten within a single season.

"We've won the FA Community Shield and the EFL Cup, and obviously we're delighted to have reached the final of the Europa League, where we'll face Ajax in Stockholm next Wednesday. (It is) the only major trophy we have never won."

Before taking on Ajax next week United must first face Southampton and Crystal Palace in their final two games of the domestic season.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Pogba ruled out of Southampton clash
