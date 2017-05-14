May 14, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
Attendance: 31,848
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-1
Man UtdManchester United
Wanyama (6'), Kane (49')
Wanyama (74')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Rooney (71')
Rooney (36'), Bailly (91')

Result: Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United on White Hart Lane finale

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur mark their final game at White Hart Lane with a 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League.
Last Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 18:30 UK

Tottenham Hotspur have waved goodbye to White Hart Lane with a 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League.

Goals from Victor Wanyama and Harry Kane put Spurs in control and although Wayne Rooney halved the deficit, the North London outfit held on to end their 118-year history at their home ground in style.

The result also ensured that Mauricio Pochettino's team will finish in second place in the table, while United have now officially missed out on the top four.

From the opening whistle, Spurs gave the impression that they would only accept ending their time at White Hart Lane with a performance and result to match, and it took them just six minutes to opening the scoring.

After a short corner found its way to Ben Davies, he whipped in a cross towards the back post where Wanyama was able to power a header into the far corner from eight yards out.

Rooney could have found an equaliser with a header from eight yards, which he sent over, but the remainder of the first half belonged to Spurs and Son Heung-min should have doubled their advantage from 12 yards out, only to see David de Gea pull off an excellent save.

The United goalkeeper was fortunate to see Kane head against the crossbar when failing to punch the ball clear, but he redeemed himself by making timely interventions to prevent a deflected cross from Christian Eriksen and a well-struck effort from Dele Alli from finding the net.

He was also well placed to get in the way of a Kane strike from an acute angle, but the Spurs forward should have opted to pass to Alli inside the six-yard box who was waiting for a tap in.

Soon after the restart, Spurs finally got their second through their top goalscorer, who audaciously flicked the ball past De Gea from close range after meeting Eriksen's inswinging set piece.

It seemed as though it would turn into a scenario of how many Spurs could score, with Son shooting straight at De Gea from 25 yards and Kane firing wide from a similar distance.

However, despite being thoroughly outplayed, United mounted a response through Anthony Martial, who curled a brilliant effort just wide of Hugo Lloris's goal from 25 yards out.

United did not necessarily deserve to get back into the game - based on the general pattern of the match - but with 19 minutes remaining, they halved the deficit when Rooney turned the ball in from close range - via a deflection from Jan Vertonghen - after more positive work from Martial.

Jose Mourinho introduced Marcus Rashford as he looked to give his side more threat in the final third, but it was Spurs who almost added to their lead as Alli saw a shot cleared off the line by Phil Jones.

In added-on time, Rashford sent the ball wide after being played through on goal but despite that near miss, Spurs will be satisfied in remaining unbeaten at their historic ground throughout the entire campaign.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford36117183759-2240
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
 