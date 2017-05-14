Tottenham Hotspur mark their final game at White Hart Lane with a 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur have waved goodbye to White Hart Lane with a 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League.

Goals from Victor Wanyama and Harry Kane put Spurs in control and although Wayne Rooney halved the deficit, the North London outfit held on to end their 118-year history at their home ground in style.

The result also ensured that Mauricio Pochettino's team will finish in second place in the table, while United have now officially missed out on the top four.

From the opening whistle, Spurs gave the impression that they would only accept ending their time at White Hart Lane with a performance and result to match, and it took them just six minutes to opening the scoring.

After a short corner found its way to Ben Davies, he whipped in a cross towards the back post where Wanyama was able to power a header into the far corner from eight yards out.

Rooney could have found an equaliser with a header from eight yards, which he sent over, but the remainder of the first half belonged to Spurs and Son Heung-min should have doubled their advantage from 12 yards out, only to see David de Gea pull off an excellent save.

The United goalkeeper was fortunate to see Kane head against the crossbar when failing to punch the ball clear, but he redeemed himself by making timely interventions to prevent a deflected cross from Christian Eriksen and a well-struck effort from Dele Alli from finding the net.

He was also well placed to get in the way of a Kane strike from an acute angle, but the Spurs forward should have opted to pass to Alli inside the six-yard box who was waiting for a tap in.

Soon after the restart, Spurs finally got their second through their top goalscorer, who audaciously flicked the ball past De Gea from close range after meeting Eriksen's inswinging set piece.

It seemed as though it would turn into a scenario of how many Spurs could score, with Son shooting straight at De Gea from 25 yards and Kane firing wide from a similar distance.

However, despite being thoroughly outplayed, United mounted a response through Anthony Martial, who curled a brilliant effort just wide of Hugo Lloris's goal from 25 yards out.

United did not necessarily deserve to get back into the game - based on the general pattern of the match - but with 19 minutes remaining, they halved the deficit when Rooney turned the ball in from close range - via a deflection from Jan Vertonghen - after more positive work from Martial.

Jose Mourinho introduced Marcus Rashford as he looked to give his side more threat in the final third, but it was Spurs who almost added to their lead as Alli saw a shot cleared off the line by Phil Jones.

In added-on time, Rashford sent the ball wide after being played through on goal but despite that near miss, Spurs will be satisfied in remaining unbeaten at their historic ground throughout the entire campaign.