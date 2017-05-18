New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United enter race to sign Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan?

Roma's Radja Nainggolan in action against Juventus on May 14, 2017
Manchester United reportedly enter the race to sign in-demand Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan during the summer transfer window.
Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 15:54 UK

Manchester United have reportedly become the latest club to show an interest in Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan.

Chelsea are one of a number of teams who are said to be considering an approach for the in-demand 29-year-old, and it appears that United have shown a willingness to enter the race.

According to Sky Sports News, manager Jose Mourinho wants to add the Belgian international to his midfield department, an area which requires strengthening ahead of the next campaign.

Since signing for the Italian giants in 2014 for just £7.7m, Nainggolan has gone on to establish himself as one of the most highly-regarded players in Europe.

He has contributed 11 goals and four assists from 35 appearances in Serie A this season, while featuring a further 16 times in other competitions.

Despite the alleged interest in his signature, Roma remain in a strong position with Nainggolan still having three years remaining on his current contract.

Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Benfica to make move for Joel Pereira?
