Manchester United have reportedly become the latest club to show an interest in Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan.

Chelsea are one of a number of teams who are said to be considering an approach for the in-demand 29-year-old, and it appears that United have shown a willingness to enter the race.

According to Sky Sports News, manager Jose Mourinho wants to add the Belgian international to his midfield department, an area which requires strengthening ahead of the next campaign.

Since signing for the Italian giants in 2014 for just £7.7m, Nainggolan has gone on to establish himself as one of the most highly-regarded players in Europe.

He has contributed 11 goals and four assists from 35 appearances in Serie A this season, while featuring a further 16 times in other competitions.

Despite the alleged interest in his signature, Roma remain in a strong position with Nainggolan still having three years remaining on his current contract.