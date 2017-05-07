A report claims that Roma pair Radja Nainggolan and Antonio Rudiger are on Antonio Conte's summer wishlist, as the Italian attempts to strengthen his Chelsea squad.

Chelsea are deliberating whether to hand over £70m as part of a double swoop for Roma duo Radja Nainggolan and Antonio Rudiger, according to a report.

The Blues are on the brink of winning a second Premier League title in the space of three years and already have one eye on the upcoming transfer window.

Boss Antonio Conte is said to have been handed significant funds to bring a number of players on board, with Everton striker Romelu Lukaku thought to be high on his list of potential targets.

Nainggolan and Rudiger are also in the Italian's thinking, however, and The Sun claims that he will push through a double raid on Roma to strengthen his defensive and midfield ranks.

Chelsea failed to sign Nainggolan last summer, falling short of the Serie A outfit's £32m asking price, while Rudiger was recently tipped with a £30m switch to Manchester City.