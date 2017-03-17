New Transfer Talk header

Antonio Rudiger in action during the Coppa Italia game between Lazio and Roma on March 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Roma defender Antonio Rudiger is reportedly a £30m summer transfer target for Manchester City, but the Citizens could face competition from rivals Chelsea.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is looking to push through a big-money transfer for Roma defender Antonio Rudiger, according to a report.

The Citizens' ageing backline is in need of a major overhaul in the summer, with a number of players due to see their contracts expire at the end of the campaign.

According to The Mirror, Rudiger has been targeted as a £30m signing after being watched closely by City scouts at every game he has played in recent months.

It is claimed that the Premier League club are due to meet with representatives of the 24-year-old next week to get a deal over the line, but there could be some late competition from rivals Chelsea, who showed an interest earlier this year.

Germany international Rudiger has featured 25 times for Roma in all competitions this season after recovering from a knee injury that scuppered any chance of leaving the Stadio Olimpico last summer.

Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
