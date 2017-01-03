A report claims that Ajax centre-back Davinson Sanchez is still on Barcelona's transfer list, despite rejecting the Spanish champions in the summer.

Sanchez was strongly linked with a transfer to the Spanish champions before the start of the 2016-17 campaign, but it is understood that he rejected the deal after learning that he would play his football for Barcelona B.

According to Sport, Barcelona have continued to monitor the performances of the 20-year-old and having been impressed with his development, will once again attempt to sign him in the January transfer window.

The same report claims that the Spanish club's head coach Luis Enrique wants the centre-back to form part of his first-team squad in the second half of the season, rather than represent the B team as discussed last summer.

Sanchez, who joined Ajax from Atletico Nacional in June 2016, has one Colombian cap to his name.